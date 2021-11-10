Androulla Christofi

(from Village Psimolofou, Cyprus)

11.11.1934 – 28.10.2021

﻿It is with great sadness to announce the death of Androulla Christofi on Thursday 28 October 2021, at the age of 86. Androulla was married to Panayiotis for 50 years before he sadly passed away in 2008. She came to the UK in 1957. Androulla leaves behind her two daughters Margarita and Liza, her son Christopher, son -in-law Andros, 5 grandchildren Eva, Panicos, Nikos, Nikki, Katie, 7 great grandchildren, her brother Kyriacos and two sisters Ellie and Maro. Mum was kind, strong, independent and very devoted to all her family. She was the eldest of nine siblings who she helped to raise and continued to be a big part of their lives. The funeral will take place at the St Marys church, Wood Green on Wednesday 17 November 2021 at 1:00pm and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery at 2.30pm. Any further enquiries please call Chris on 07719 552420 .



Ανδρούλλα Χριστόφι

(από το Ψιμολόφου της Κύπρου)

﻿﻿Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Ανδρούλλας Χριστόφη την Πέμπτη 28 Οκτωβρίου σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Η Ανδρούλλα ήταν παντρεμένη με τον Παναγιώτη για 50 χρόνια, ο οποίος απεβίωσε το 2008. Ήρθε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο το 1957. Αφήνει πίσω τις δύο κόρες της Μαργαρίτα και Λίζα, τον γιο της Χριστόφορο, τον γαμπρό της Άνδρο, 5 εγγόνια την Εύα, τον Πανίκο, τον Νίκο, την Νίκη, την Καίτη, 7 δισέγγονά, τον αδερφό της Κυριάκο και τις δύο αδερφές της Έλλη και Μάρω. Η μάμα ήταν ευγενική, δυνατή, ανεξάρτητη και πολύ

αφοσιωμένη σε όλη την οικογένειά της. Ήταν η μεγαλύτερη από τα εννέα αδέρφια όπου βοήθησε να μεγαλώσουν και συνέχισε να αποτελεί μεγάλο μέρος της ζωής τους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς στο Wood Green τη Τετάρτη 17 Νοεμβρίου 2021, στη 13:00μμ και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate στις 2.30μμ.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, καλέστε τον Chris στο 07719 552420 .

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

