We sadly announce that Andreas (Andros) Menelaos from London and Morphou passed away on the 31st October 2021 at the age of 65. He leaves behind his wife Androulla, children Spyro, Mario, Paul and Anna. His grandchildren Eleana, Sophia, Christian, Anastasia, Andrea and Thoma. He leaves behind his mother Stavroulla, his brother Christo, his daughter in laws Yiota and Katerina and son in law Yianni. His funeral will take place Monday 22nd November 2021 at 12.00pm at the Greek Orthodox Church St John the Baptist, Wightman Road, Haringey London N8 0LY.The burial will take place at New Southgate Cemetery at 14.00pm.The wake will take place at Winchmore Arms, 235 Winchmore Hill Road, London N21 1QA.

There will be donation box at the Church with the monies going to the Heart Foundation.

Αντρέας (Αντροσς) Μενέλαος

(από Λονδίνο και Μόρφου)

28.07.1956. – 31-11-2021

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού, γιου και αδερφού, Αντρου Μενέλαου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Κυριακή 31 Οκτωβρίου 2021. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγο του Αντρουλλα, τα παιδιά του Σπύρο, Μάριο, Παύλο και Άννα, τα εγγόνια του Ελιανα, Σοφία, Χρισιαν, Αναστασία, Αντρέα και Θωμά, τη μητέρα του Σταυρούλλα, τον αδελφό του Χριστό, τις νύφες του Γιώτα και Κατερίνα και τον γαμπρό του Γιάννη. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 12 το μεσημέρι, την Δευτέρα 22 Νοέμβριου 2021, στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη τον Βαπτιστή στο Wightman Road, Harringay, London N8 0LY Η ταφή θα τελεσθεί στο κοιμητήριο του Νew Southgate στις 2 μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα δόθει στο

Winchmore Arms, 235 Winchmore Hill Road, London N21 1QA. Την ημέρα της κηδείας στην εκκλησιά θα βρίσκεται ένα κουτί δωρεών για το British Heart Foundation.

Τηλέφωνο οικείων 07946709193

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

