Helen Capisiena

(from Egypt, Alexandria)

11-04-1928 – 02.11.2021

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Helen Capisiena on Tuesday 2nd November 2021, at the age of 93. Helen leaves behind 3 children Koulli, Panicos and Maria, grandchildren and great grandchildren and many other family members and dear friends. The funeral will take place on Friday 3rd December 2021 at 12.30, at Greek Orthodox Church of St Demetrios, Logan Road, Edmonton N9 0LP. The burial will take place at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11. We welcome all that would like to attend the funeral of our much-loved mum and yiayia Helen.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family