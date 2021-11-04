Phylactou, Maroulla (Diogenous):



Passed away at age 72 with her daughters by her side. Loving mother to Helena (Keith) and Phylitsa (Marc). She cherished and doted over her granddaughter Amelia, with whom she developed a beautiful bond. Predeceased by her husband Andreas Phylactou (2012), her parents Eleni and Ioannis Diogenous and in-laws Salomi and Phylactis Phylactou. Dearly missed by her siblings Spyros (Elli), Michalaki (Nikoulla), and beloved sister and brothers-in-law Koulla (Andreas), Bob (Joanne). Maroulla was a devoted and loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, godmother, aunt, grandmother and friend.

Maroulla immigrated from Cyprus with her husband Andreas in 1967 and built a legacy of love. Maroulla’s greatest strengths were her deep loyalty and commitment to family. She took her role as godmother as seriously as her role as mother, adored her nieces and nephews and spent most of her life caring for and ensuring the wellbeing of the people in her life.

Family was her priority. She did not differentiate between her biological family and the family she made by choice. She continued to demonstrate her affection to all of us through her illness and last days.



If you had the honour of knowing Maroulla Phylactou, her absence will be greatly felt. Heaven received a gift today.



Maroulla’s family will receive relatives and friends from 4:45 – 7:45 p.m. (Trisagion prayers at 7:45 p.m.) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November, 6, 2021, at Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 527 Bridgeport Road, Kitchener. Interment at Woodland Cemetery followed by coffee and fellowship at the church. Those who wish to attend the visitation and service are required to RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467.



As expressions of sympathy, donations to Saints Peter and Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church-Philoptochos (donations will go towards helping families in need) or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).