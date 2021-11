With great sadness, we announce the loss of Ioannis Michaelides. A dedicated, loving father who always put his family first. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. You worked tirelessly to support and give your family a wonderful life. You were our hero who fought bravely until the end. Rest in peace! Love from your wife Tasoula, your sons Athos, Nick and Alex, and your family around the world.

