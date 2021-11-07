Christodoulou, Charalambos “Hampis” “Charlie” “Mallatsi”:

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 75.

Beloved husband of Victoria and the late Maroulla (2003).

Loving father of Christos, Stella (John) Congi, Electra (Dragan) Vulovic, Melitsa (Jerry) Vlachos and Chryso (Frixos) Pafitis.

Charlie was a proud Papou and will be greatly missed by his grandchildren in Canada, United States and Cyprus.

Dear brother of Andreas (Loukia) Christodoulou of Australia, and brother-in-law of Eli (Peter) Panagos, Andreas (Sofia) Triantafyllides, Yiannoulla (Andreas) Philippou, Hampis (Niki) Gregoriou, Kostakis (Tasoula) Gregoriou and Evridiki (Miltiadis) Michael.

Remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends in Canada, United States, England, Australia and Cyprus.

Predeceased by his siblings, Hercules, Efrosini, George and Michaelis.

Charlie worked for Frito Lay until his retirement.

Charlie’s family will receive relatives and friends from 5 – 7:40 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. Trisagion at 7:45 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 527 Bridgeport Rd., Kitchener at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. Reception to follow at the church hall.

Those wishing to attend Charlie’s visitation, service and reception must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467.

For those unable to attend, Charlie’s service may be viewed via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming

As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church or the Grand River Hospital Foundation – Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).