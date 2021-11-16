Home
Visit to the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain from a multi-cultural group of postgraduate students
16 November 2021
His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas was visited by a multi-cultural group of postgraduate students from Goodenough College in London as part of the activities of Inter Faith Week.
The visit was led by The Revd Dr Alan McCormack, Dean of the College.
