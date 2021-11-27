A new Covid-19 vaccination centre has opened at Resource for London on Holloway Road, making it easier for local people to access the vaccine and protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community this winter.

The clinic – which is located at 356 Holloway Road, N7 6PA – is providing Pfizer vaccines and is open to everyone aged 12 or over who is eligible for a first, second, third or booster dose of the vaccine.

It will be open on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 November, and will run from 10am to 4pm. The clinic is also open on Tuesday 30 November, Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 December. Many people will become eligible for their booster jabs at this point, so the timing is ideal. More clinic dates and further details will be available on the Islington Council vaccinations page.

The service is walk-in, so there is no need to make an appointment. You do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number to be eligible for the free vaccination, and no one will ask about immigration status.

Cllr Sue Lukes, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Community Safety, said: “No one is safe until everyone is safe and we all need to protect those we care about.

“We have worked hard with our health partners so that people can easily access this new vaccination clinic at Resource for London which is very close to nearby bus stops and tube stations.

“The winter season is here so it is vital that we protect everyone, especially the elderly and vulnerable. We all want to spend this holiday season with family and friends who we couldn’t be with last year, so let’s keep everyone safe and get regularly tested and get all the doses of the vaccine that we can!”

Deborah Scott, University College London Hospital (UCLH) Mass Vaccination Clinical Lead, said: “It’s so important that everyone who is eligible is able to access the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That’s why, as well as our mass vaccination centre, we’ve been running an outreach programme that includes pop-up centres like this new one in Islington, where local people can come for their first, second, third or booster jabs.”