The Cypriot organizations of America held protests on Monday outside the UN headquarters, demanding the intensification of the efforts for the settlement of the Cyprus problem.

The reason for the mobilization was the 38th anniversary from the illegal proclamation of the regime in Cyprus` Turkish-occupied areas.

The protest took place from 3 pm to 6 pm, in Ralf Bunche Park, in front of the UN, in order to continue reminding the global community of the illegal occupation in Cyprus, at a time when, due to Turkish intransigence, the efforts for a solution of the Cyprus problem have been derailed.

The protest was jointly organized by NEPOMAK, the Federation of American-Cypriot Associations and PSEKA.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.