UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the situation with the Cyprus problem and has told President Nicos Anastasiades that he is in consultations with all parties involved with a view to have an outcome in the matter of the appointment of an envoy, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos has told CNA.

Pelekanos was replying to a CNA question following an announcement yesterday of contacts President Anastasiades had with leaders on the sidelines of a reception hosted by British Prime Minister in Glasgow for participants in the COP26 and statements he made to CyBC television today.

Referring to the conversation with Guterres, Pelekanos said that President Anastasiades told him of the “need to act as soon as possible so that the matter of the appointment of an envoy will go ahead.” The Secretary General, he added, “replied that the situation concerns him and he is in consultations with all involved parties aiming to have an outcome.”

Asked about the conversation President Anastasiades had with US President Joe Biden the Government Spokesperson said that Anastasiades “asked the American President for his active help in the Cyprus problem.”

The US President, he added, “told him that he is aware of his continued interest in a Cyprus solution on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions,” adding that to that extent he referred to his visit in Cyprus in 2014.

Invited to say whether consultations are ongoing for a likely meeting between Anastasiades and Biden, Pelekanos replied that it is not ruled out that in the coming months a meeting will be arranged between Presidents Biden and Anastasiades.



Furthermore, the Spokesman said the President will attend the International Summit on Libya to be held in France on November 12.



“We received an invitation and the President will be attending the Summit,” Pelakanos said, noting that Anastasiades will be in the French capital to participate in the Paris Peace Forum scheduled to take place on November 11-13.



France invited the Republic of Cyprus to attend the Summit despite Turkish objections. Recep Tayyip Ergodan, the Turkish Presiden,t said Ankara will not take part in the Summit if Greece, Israel and the “Greek Cypriot sector”, as he referred to the Republic of Cyprus, receive invitation.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results. Turkey does not recognize Cyprus, an EU member since 2004.