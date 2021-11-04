On Wednesday 27 October, the charity United Kingdom Thalassaemia Society (UKTS) hosted its first-ever scientific meeting for medical professionals who were keen to learn more about thalassaemia. The event surpassed all expectations with over 120 participants attending from almost 60 hospitals. The four-hour meeting included a programme of talks by eminent experts in the field of thalassaemia, including Professor Baba Inusa, a leading global figure in this area and Chair of the UK National Haemoglobinopathy Panel.

A range of topics pertinent to the condition were covered, including: bone and endocrine health; dental care; current steps being implemented to improve services; and ways to tackle issues during the transition process for young adults (from paediatric to adult services). There was also a presentation about the new therapies that are currently being developed and trialled. Despite the recent disappointing news that the company bluebird bio – who successfully trialled a gene therapy treatment for thalassaemia – is closing its operations in Europe, there are clearly a number of exciting developments in the pipeline in terms of new therapies for people with thalassaemia. Many of these are showing really promising results, with the anticipation that they will enable people who have the condition to live transfusion-free, once treated. These are innovative times in the world of thalassaemia and there is every reason to be hopeful for life-transforming treatments on the horizon.

There were active Q&A discussions at the end of each talk and feedback was extremely positive. Attendees said they had learnt valuable new information from the talks that they would relay back to their own teams and incorporate into their working practices. Many also expressed an interest to get more involved with the work of the UKTS.

UKTS Chair, Gabriel Theophanous, said: “It is wonderful to see so many health care professionals keen to expand their knowledge and understanding of thalassaemia. Living with thalassaemia is hard, with dependency on regular blood transfusions and other interventions. By sharing knowledge and learning, haemoglobinopathy teams across the UK will be even better equipped to provide tailored care for people with thalassaemia leading to even higher standards of treatment. Thank you to the wonderful speakers who gave their time to share their expertise and to all those who attended. By working together, we can improve the quality of life for all those in the UK living with the condition.”

Thalassaemia is an inherited, chronic blood disorder affecting the genes that are responsible for production of red blood cells. What this means is that patients with thalassaemia are dependent on regular blood transfusions throughout their lives. Without them, they would die in early childhood. Thalassaemia developed as an evolutionary response to malaria which is why it mainly affects those coming from regions such as Asia and South-East Asia, the Mediterranean, South America, the Caribbean, Northern and Central Africa and the Middle East. Whilst it was initially prevalent in these regions, due to the migration of communities over the centuries, anyone can be at risk. In fact, 300,000 babies are born with thalassaemia every year. This is why it is so important to be screened to find out you carrier status before you consider having a baby. If both parents are carriers of thalassaemia, there is a one in four chance that their child will be born with beta thalassaemia major. You can find out more about thalassaemia by visiting the charity’s website www.ukts.org.

For further information, please visit www.ukts.org or contact UKTS Executive Director, Romaine Maharaj on 0208 882 0011.