The UK Minister for Europe Wendy Morton has reaffirmed the British government’s “continued commitment” to supporting the UN process to reach a Cyprus settlement.

She was responding to a letter by pro-Cypriot north London Conservative MP Theresa Villiers, who had also forwarded a letter to the Foreign Secretary by the Board of British Cypriots.

In a letter seen by the Cyprus News Agency, Morton has noted that the UK believes a settlement will increase the prosperity of Cyprus and strengthen the security and stability of the region. Therefore she, along with other UK ministers and officials, continue to actively engage with all parties to urge progress.

“The UK continues to advocate a solution in line with UN parameters based on the model of a Bi-zonal, Bi-communal Federation with political equality – a model that is internationally accepted and one that we believe to be broad enough to address the concerns of both sides. Ultimately, it is for the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders to decide on the details of a Settlement,” the Foreign Minister has stated in her response.

She has also repeated the British call for all sides to avoid any actions or rhetoric that could undermine the prospects of a settlement, adding that the UK continues to deliver this message to all sides.

According to Morton, the issue of Varosha raised by Villiers underlines the importance of reaching a comprehensive Cyprus settlement, and so she encourages the parties to engage constructively and demonstrate their commitment.

On the “painful” issue of missing persons “following the events of 1963-64 and 1974”, she has noted her meeting in September with Photis Photiou, the Cypriot Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Overseas Cypriots.

“Ultimately, a Settlement would bolster the island’s security and help advance regional stability, strengthening Cyprus’s position in a challenging region. To that end the UK, as a Guarantor Power and a friend to all parties, will continue to provide support to this UN- led process,” concludes the Foreign Minister’s letter.