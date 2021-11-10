The Turkish side`s claim for a solution of two states in Cyprus, in breach of UN Security Council Resolutions and the agreed UN framework for a solution of the Cyprus problem, is absolutely unacceptable, House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou told during a meeting on Wednesday a British All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus delegation who is paying the island a working visit.

Demetriou referred to the historic ties between Cyprus and the UK and their parliaments, on the basis of principles, both on a bilateral and a multilateral level and in particular in the framework of Commonwealth, a House of Representatives press release says.

Referring to current developments on the Cyprus problem, it reads, the House President underlined “the Greek Cypriot side`s commitment to the goal of resumption of negotiations to reach a just and viable solution of the Cyprus problem, in accordance with international law, the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and European principles and in full respect to the human rights of all Cypriots.”

“The aim, Demetriou stressed, is to reunify our country under conditions of peace and security, so that we are able to jointly face the multiple challenges of our times,” the press release adds.

It is further noted that referring to escalated Turkish provocations, particularly in the fenced-off part of Turkish occupied Famagusta, known as Varosha, “she underlined that the Turkish side`s claim for a two state solution, in breach of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the agreed UN framework for a solution of the Cyprus problem, is absolutely unacceptable.”

It is also unacceptable, she added, for Turkey to go ahead with threats and illegal actions within the Republic of Cyprus` Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and to instrumentalise the sensitive matter of migration.

“We expect the UK`s support in order for Turkey to stop its illegal actions and to cooperate in good faith to the benefit both of the Cypriot people as a whole as well as of peace and stability in the broader region,” Demetriou pointed out.

She further underlined the added value of parliamentary diplomacy as a matter of priority for the House of Representatives, particularly with parliaments of countries with whom Cyprus has special ties and all parties stressed their common will of further enhancing ties on all levels.

The cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and the UK in a multitude of areas, particularly in the economic and trade sectors was also discussed during the meeting.

Replying to British MPs questions Demetriou spoke of the challenges democracy faces from digital technology and a rise in hate speech in social networks which targets mainly women and vulnerable groups of the population. She also referred to legislation passed in Cyprus criminalising sexism and her own initiative of drafting a legislative proposal on femicide.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus delegation is comprised by Vice Chairs, Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and Labour MP Bambos Charalambous and MPs Caroline Dinenage, Mark Jenkinson, Gagan Mohindra, Mike Wood, Fabian Hamilton, Geraint Davies, Catherine West and Anum Qaisar. National Federation of Cypriots in the UK President Christos Karaolis is accompanying the delegation.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.



Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.



On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.