Another 70 branches are to shut by the end of June, on top of a significant closure programme throughout this year.
The bank said the Covid pandemic had accelerated customers’ use of digital banking instead of branches.
It said none of the sites due to close would be the last bank in town but unions have heavily criticised the plans.
“TSB axing a quarter of its branches in 2022, on top of the numbers already closed, is a bitter blow for many communities,” said Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union.
“Unite has consistently argued that local banking and access to cash is essential especially for those on lower incomes.”
About 150 staff will be affected by the closures, but will be offered alternative roles.
TSB has published a list of the branches it is planning to close, which span the country and include nine in Scotland.
“Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, said Robin Bulloch, from TSB.
“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country. They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”
These pop-up services, based in town halls, libraries and community centres in 10 areas, will allow customers to conduct basic banking, as well as receive digital support.
The government has published plans to ensure consumers and businesses have a legal right to withdraw and deposit cash within “a reasonable distance” of their home or premises.