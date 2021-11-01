The council has successfully bid for £1m to kickstart the transformation of Broadwater Farm Estate.

The funding, announced in the government’s budget this week, accounts for 10 per cent of the total money available from the latest round of estate regeneration support.

Almost 300 new council homes at council rents will be built under current proposals to rebuild parts of the estate.

Residents will also benefit from the new open spaces and better community facilities under the most comprehensive and far-reaching improvement programme in the estate’s history.

The government’s estate regeneration funding pot is intended to support preparatory work for major schemes.

At Broadwater Farm, the money will contribute to land assembly costs and unlock the delivery of new homes and facilities.

This latest funding boost comes just two weeks after the council secured almost £3.9m from the Brownfield Land Release Fund to build up to 475 brand new homes across two sites in Tottenham at Gourley Triangle and Ashley Road Depot.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for House Building, Placemaking and Development said:

This is more welcome funding news, which will kickstart our ambition to deliver hundreds of high-quality homes let at council rents on a transformed estate.

I have been clear all along that we will adopt a collaborative approach to redevelopment so we will continue to work with residents to shape the scheme and deliver on their priorities for the estate.

The council has been engaging with the local community for two years on proposals to improve Broadwater Farm.

Residents who would like to hear about and ask questions on the council’s plans can attend a range of events, including a community fun day on 30 October at The Willow Primary School on Broadwaters or two pop-up engagement events on 3 and 10 November outside of Martlesham and Debden blocks, respectively.

The council’s plans for Broadwater Farm will be subject to a ballot of eligible residents early in 202