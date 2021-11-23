The aim of the competition was to encourage independent businesses across the borough to refresh their window displays, to welcome shoppers back to the high street. As part of the competition, businesses were also asked to come up with a business plan to show how the £3,000 prize would be invested.

The competition was judged by a panel of experts, and after much deliberation nine winners were selected. Congratulations to the following retailers:

Flower Collection, Finchley Central

Barnet Gallery, Chipping Barnet

Mama’s Closet, New Barnet

Little Tea House, Whetstone

Pet Mania, Mill Hill

Chinese Medicine Centre, Burnt Oak

In and Out, Brent Street

International Food, Hendon Central

Finishing Touches

The next step for the winners is to progress with the improvements outlined in their business plans. We will catch up with them in a few months to learn how the prize money boosted their businesses.

This year, Barnet Council has secured an extra £23.5M to invest in our priority centres as they adapt to meet evolving resident and business expectations, as well of course as the impacts of the pandemic. Through this investment, we are supporting our town centres to thrive through strengthening their local identities and creating spaces that everyone can spend time in and enjoy.

The competition is one of a range of initiatives delivered by the council to support the town centres and encourage shoppers to go back to the high street. Speaking about the competition, Councillor Alex Prager, Barnet Small Business Champion, said: “Congratulations to all the winners of the Town Centres Window Competition! A fantastic effort from all of our traders who put a lot of energy into giving their windows a makeover. I encourage everyone to go and see these fantastic window displays. We hope this will give people more reasons to visit their high street and choose to shop local this festive season. Small businesses are at the heart of our vibrant communities.”

Why not shop locally this festive season? Small Business SaturdayExternal link, which takes place on Saturday 4 December, is a national shopping day and opportunity for us to keep supporting small businesses across the borough.

Purchasing locally really can make a difference to small business owners. By helping them you are also supporting your community. Our high streets can only thrive if we continue to support and help businesses grow.

To learn more about the Town Centres Windows competition, visit: https://www.barnet.gov.uk/regeneration/town-centres/town-centre-windows-competition

To find out more about Small Business Saturday or register your business for free, visit: www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.comExternal link