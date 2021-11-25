This week sees the launch of Haringey Together We Can, an ambitious consultation project that will give residents unprecedented opportunities to share their vision for Haringey as we move forward from the pandemic.

The project combines a variety of online and in-person engagement techniques so that everyone has a chance to have their say.

An extensive online consultation hub gives residents lots of ways to contribute, from completing a survey to marking their favourite places on an interactive map. Council officers will also be out and about in communities throughout the borough to make sure that everyone’s voice is listened to.

The project will put the principles of collaboration and co-production at the heart of Haringey’s new Borough Plan, which is being developed over the next 12 months. The new plan will be in place from 2023-27 and will cover every area of the council’s work, from housing and waste collections to economic development, youth services and community safety.

Consultation with residents on Haringey’s current Borough Plan helped to shape key priorities around tackling the housing crisis, improving the safety of young people, addressing inequality and supporting local businesses.

Haringey Together We Can will see the council go even further in involving residents, drawing on the amazing community spirit demonstrated during the pandemic to ensure that residents are given a key role from the very start.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, said:

Over the past 18 months it’s been inspiring to see how our residents have come together to support each other through some very tough times. That community spirit and passion for our borough is key to meeting the challenges we face over the next few years as we recover from the pandemic and strive to make Haringey an even better place to live and work. That’s why we are putting the principles of collaboration and co-production at the centre of our approach with Haringey Together We Can. Throughout our diverse and vibrant communities there is a wealth of energy, ideas and ambitions, and by listening to residents we can make sure that these are at the heart of our plans for the future of Haringey.

Find more information and have your say here.