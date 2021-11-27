So much things to say…

Robert Nesta Marley was born on 6 February 1945 in Nine Mile, Jamaica. His musical legacy is immense. Bob Marley, as he is of course known, created a reggae sound, fusing it with ska and rocksteady that to this day remains unique and immediately recognisable to the listener. His premature death on 11 May 1981 was a huge loss and it remains a mystery to me that it has taken so long for theatrical producers to come up with Get Up Stand Up (Lyric Theatre), The Bob Marley Musical.

Lee Hall’s book shines a light on some of the more controversial areas of Marley’s life including his personal life and involvement in complex Jamaican politics. He fathered children with several women, he was a Pan Africanist and he survived an assassination attempt. Despite that, he famously joined the hands of political rivals Edward Seaga and Michael Manley at the One Love Peace Concert in1978. His Rastafarian faith saw him lead a move for the legalisation of cannabis saying: “Alcohol make you drunk, man…Herb is more a consciousness.”

Stepping in to those shoes have not fazed Arinzé Kene and he gives a superlative performance in the lead role. His energy and charisma fuel the production and he is given strong support by a cast brimming with passion and talent, all eloquently pulled together by director Clint Dyer. Some of the storytelling needs to be tighter but with Marley’s pulsating music driving it forward, played live by an impressive band, we are treated to something far more enjoyable than a simple jukebox musical. To help kick it all off, especially those unfamiliar with Jamaican Patois, a couple of chatting DJ’s get us all in the mood, after which Kene introduces himself and the remainder of the company, telling us the roles they will play. We see the boy become a man from a difficult childhood of abandonment through to the day he signs with Chris Blackwell’s Island records in London, a city he made his home.

Chloe Lamford’s set is a monument to sound systems, a city of speakers towering above the actors, onto which are projected a range of colonial and contemporary images, capturing the zeitgeist of the day. The company numbers, such as Exodus and Jammin are given the full treatment creating a wall of throbbing sound. However, there are two solos that stand out. Gabrielle Brooks (Rita Marley), a loving wife who took many blows yet stood strong, gives a magnificently soulful version of No Woman No Cry. She is excellent throughout. And when Kene sings Redemption Song (which Marley sang alone with an acoustic guitar) you could have heard a pin drop. A true song for the asking.

The last word belongs to Bob Marley from one of his songs – “…so much things to say right now…so much things to say.” He had much to say and he did it in superbly in song. The show is a triumph and a fitting tribute to Robert Nesta Marley.

And Gracia Erinoglu kicks off the festive season in style…

La Clique (Leicester Square Speigeltent) is a high octane, nail-biting, rollercoaster of a show. Think Burlesque, Magic Mike, circus and cabaret…and you’re nearly there! This spunky, camp and outrageous show is not for the faint hearted. Compered by Bernie Dieter, she is full of double entendres and has the audience eating out of her hands. Then come the amazing acts, some of which include…

Hugo Desmarias, who opens the show with some sexy, aerial acrobatics. Ooh la la, quite a sight. Craig Reid, performs jaw dropping tricks with his hula hoops. He looks a bit like Billy Bunter and is a very playful and loveable character. Heather Holliday swallows swords. Enough said, incredible.

My favourite was J’amime who is absolutely genius with her act of half woman half man. A unique and innovative performance that had me transfixed. I nearly forgot The Skating Willers, a roller skating couple who are off the chart with absolutely terrifying feats.

Audience participation is also encouraged if you are brave or stupid, or both. The icing on the cake is the eccentric and very skilled house band. A fantastic night out.

Get Up Stand Up – www.getupstandupthemusical.com

La Clique – www.lacliquetheshow.com