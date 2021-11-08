Echo x Haringey Networks event to launch Haringey Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021.

Join other local businesses, freelancers, creatives and startups from across Haringey to explore how we can create a thriving local business ecosystem.

When: 8th November 17.30-20.00

Where: Clockwise Wood Green, Greenside House, 50 Station Rd, London N22 7DE

We are excited to bring together a talented group of local entrepreneurs and talk about how Haringey based businesses have adapted the new challenges post-lockdown.

We’ll be discussing:

The value of collaboration and peer support

How to maintain resilience and wellbeing as an entrepreneur

The critical role small businesses play in rebooting our communities and economies

How we can support Haringey’s small businesses to thrive

*Announcing our panelists!*

Anne McGregor – Director of Cinnamon Leaf, a family-owned grocery store in the heart of Tottenham

Susan Nguyen – Managing Director of The Nail Group, a friendly, passionate, community salon in the heart of Tottenham offering professional nail care

Amir Bacchus-Marquis – Founder of Skate_Tingz, an inclusive community for skaters, plus skate lessons

Ben Wood – Founder and Director of Haringey based Basic Booch – a kombucha brew for all of us started over lockdown

The event will also showcase businesses from the recently launched Haringey Networks programme, a pilot initiative funded by Haringey Good Economy Recovery Plan which included a collective of local businesses who have been supporting each other through collaboration and peer mentorship.

The panel discussion will be followed by drinks and networking. Wood Green-based Bean + Brew will be serving some delicious nibbles, and local brewery Basic Booch will be providing some of their refreshing ‘session kombucha’, naturally low calorie and 0% ABV. Plus we’ll have tea, coffee, beers and wine available too.

The event is hosted by Echo, a community of people and businesses who help each other by sharing time and skills. Join our the free community of likeminded people at economyofhours.com.

This event and the Haringey Networks programme are supported by Haringey Council Good Economy Recovery Plan, Made by Tottenham and The Startups in London Libraries programme.