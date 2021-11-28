The General Secretary of AKEL on the Cyprus problem:

“Time is running out – The President seems not to be worried…”

Greeting by General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL S. Stefanou at the presentation of the book by Niyazi Kızılyürek

26 November 2021, Journalists’ House, Nicosia

I congratulate Niyazi Kızılyürek warmly on the publication of yet another book. Niyazi has written quite a few books. Congratulations for the fact that Niyazi’s books shed light on important and difficult historical and political issues, very useful for interpreting topical problems and issues that we are called upon to address.

In this specific book Niyazi examines the situation in Turkey and how it affects its relationship with the Turkish Cypriot community. A relationship that goes back to the history of the first half of the 20th century. It is well known that the situation and general developments in Turkey always play a role and have an impact on the Turkish Cypriot community. During Erdogan’s term in power, this influence became even more intense, in line with the suffocating pressure that Turkey exerts on the Turkish Cypriot community, characterised primarily by the forceful efforts to change its secular identity.

There is no doubt whatsoever that Erdogan is influencing Turkey’s course more than any other leader since Kemal Atatürk. The characteristics of his hegemony in the country are unique which is precisely why the definition that Niyazi uses to cover them is not at all arbitrary: Erdoganism, as in Kemalism.

Kemalism wanted the state to build its own nation. A secular state, of popular sovereignty, tightly bound to nationalism so that society would be kept tied to the identity of being Turkish.

Likewise, Erdoganism wanted the state to build its nation. A conservative, Muslim nation led by a figure who projects a very specific profile. From a poor neighborhood in Istanbul, Erdogan is projected to the people as a compassionate, understanding and sympathetic figure. Not the whole people, but the section of the people who gave birth to his narrative or who believed in it.

Speaking of the alteration of the Turkish Cypriot community’s secular character imposed by Turkey, the thought inevitably goes to the Turkish presidency’s grandiose plans for the new buildings of the so-called “parliament” and the so-called “presidency” in the occupied territories interspersed with the traditional Ottoman style imparted by the “national gardens”.

Of course this example is not the only one. Erdoganism is attempting to take the Turkish Cypriot community by the hand and impose its identity on it. And if it isn’t convinced, Erdogan’s Turkey can always impose it. A characteristic example is the compulsory teaching of religion and the attacks launched in the occupied territories on the opposition to these attempts by the teachers’ trade union organisations. Another example is the construction of mosques and the crude architectural intervention that constantly reminds Turkish Cypriots that “Ankara is in charge here”. Or even, the imposition on the Turkish Cypriot community of its leader through blatant interferences, as it did in the last voting procedure, when Turkey imposed Ersin Tatar to get rid of Mustafa Akinci who was considered as troublesome.

Moreover, it has for years began a process of replacing Cypriot products with Turkish ones, of imposing a different culture, starting from social relations, business and even extending to television products, series and advertisements. In the same way as it had done inside Turkey in Erdoganism’s attempt to implant within the collective consciousness the idea of the glorious Ottoman past through the transmission of historical TV series. This was of course one part of the attempt to gain cultural power. The other was the open attacks waged on intellectuals, the unashamed interferences in universities and much more.

This is also the formula on which Erdogan and his Party rely on. Namely, the recipe of “us and them”. This division is the ground on which Erdoganism is seeking to attain the legitimacy it needs both in Turkey and in occupied Cyprus.

In every case, the issue of power was and remains the central issue. And when a vacuum in it arises then every force, national or social, begins seeking a role by asserting it. This was also the case with regards the case of the ‘Arab Spring’ where Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu saw an opportunity to promote Turkey’s foreign policy. However, when the ‘Arab Spring’ collapsed Turkey found itself isolated in the region. However, there is always the sea. Just as Davutoğlu with the strategic depth doctrine asserted land, the ‘Blue Homeland’ doctrine asserts space for Turkey in the sea. With the obvious arena of assertion being the Greek and Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Once again Cyprus becomes the target for the forces that come to the fore to assert space for Turkey, for the army and the forces that oppose the solution of the Cyprus problem.

The occupation within a peaceful framework and the settlement of the Cyprus problem through the partition of Cyprus that will be achieved gradually is Turkey’s evident sought goal. Part of this effort is the attempt to impose fait accompli in the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus and in Varosha.

Those who hold the fate of the Cypriot people in their hands must understand this conclusion. A correct reading of developments must become – it should already have been – the compass guiding our next steps. It is now obvious that the unproductive barren passage of time without a solution to the Cyprus problem is leading us rapidly to the permanent partition of our homeland.

That is precisely why we insist on urging President Anastasiades to take concrete initiatives because any objective observer can ascertain that Ankara, fully exploiting the deadlock and absence of any negotiations on the Cyprus problem, is moving patiently and through concrete actions towards the permanent partition of Cyprus, while the Greek Cypriot side is backtracking and regressing, essentially doing nothing substantive and limiting itself to issuing denunciations that can’t prevent the slide towards partition.

AKEL has submitted to Mr. Anastasiades a very specific proposal on how we can seek the creation of a dynamic for the resumption of the negotiations. This is a proposal which gives concrete content to the UN Secretary General’s position for turning natural gas into a catalyst for a solution.

Our wish and hope is that, even belatedly, Mr. Anastasiades and the ruling DISY party realise the dangerous point we are at, study AKEL’s proposal in a serious manner and reflect on what steps should subsequently be taken.

Time is running out. Generations in both communities are changing. We are now in danger of reaching the point where the only thing that binds Cypriots, whether Greek Cypriots or Turkish Cypriots, to half of their homeland is a few old photographs or stories from the past passed down by their parents.

We can see how tightly Ankara is suffocating the Turkish Cypriot community. We can see that, fortunately, there is a section of it that is putting up resistance. However, this section oi the Turkish Cypriot community will not be able to resist forever. Everyone must realise this before it is too late. And first and foremost the President of the Republic himself who is managing the fate of the country, but seems unconcerned about the course things have taken.

I once again congratulate Niyazi on the publication of his new book. I hope it will be well received.