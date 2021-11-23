Industrial action is planned by the RMT union on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines all day on Friday 26 November and Saturday 18 December.

If the RMT goes ahead with its action, it could mean a significantly reduced service on these lines all day with little or no service in places. It is also likely to mean much busier services on the Tube lines that are not affected by the strike (Bakerloo, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan) as customers seek alternative routes. Thameslink services and buses through central London are also expected to be busier than normal.

Customers who need to travel using TfL services are advised to check before they travel, allow more time for their journey and travel at quieter times where possible. Customers in central London are advised to walk or cycle all or part of their journeys where possible if the planned action goes ahead.

Those arriving into London via National Rail stations are encouraged to complete journeys on foot or by using Santander Cycles, as buses from these stations will be busier than normal.

The RMT has also called for strikes to disrupt the re-introduction of Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines from the evening of Saturday 27 November and on weekends throughout December.

TfL is warning customers that both lines are expected to be severely disrupted from 19:00 onwards, with little or no service from this time overnight on 27-28 November, 3-5 December, 10-12 December and 17-18 December. Customers should check before they travel and use buses to complete their journeys where required.

Customers must continue to wear a face covering on our services and in stations for the duration of their journey unless they are exempt. We are very grateful to the overwhelming majority of customers who have been complying with this requirement.