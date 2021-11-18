Statements by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL following his meetings with the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety and the Commissioner for the Promotion of the European Way of Life

17 November 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Meeting with Stella Kyriakidou, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety

I’d like to thank Mrs. Kyriakidou for taking the time, especially during the coronavirus period, since she has the political responsibility for the response to the pandemic, to have this meeting within the context of our current visit to the European Parliament and EU institutions.

We had the opportunity to discuss issues that I am sure everyone is discussing and concerned about. Namely the pandemic and the portfolio held by Mrs. Kyriakidou. She informed us about developments at a time when various people are discussing that we are facing the fifth wave of the pandemic, so concerns are growing. However, I must say that the experience and knowledge gained from the previous waves of the pandemic has now been accumulated. It is everyone’s hope that this time we will be able to deal with the new wave in a prompt and successful manner, for the benefit of citizens and public health, so that we won’t have this great suffering and numerous problems caused by the pandemic again.

I would like to wish Mrs. Kyriakidou well in her difficult tasks. She is a European Commissioner, but we as Cypriots cannot but wish the Cypriot Commissioner good luck to show that although small,

Cyprus has potential and skills and can contribute on a larger scale.

Meeting with Margaritis Schinas, Commissioner for the Promotion of the European Way of Life

I would like to thank Mr. Schinas because even though he is handling very critical issues for the EU itself, such as migration and he has plenty to do, he found the time to have the meeting which admittedly was very positive and constructive.

We found the time to discuss the Cyprus problem, the current situation and the need to end the deadlock and resume the negotiations from the point where they were interrupted at Crans Montana, with a view to concluding the effort that has been underway for several years to find a solution that will reunite the country and its people and solve a very important problem for Cyprus, the region and Europe itself.

At the same time we also discussed the migration issue. Cyprus is an external border of the EU. It faces many problems that have to do with the abnormal situation with the existence of the occupation, the confrontation line and the issues that need to be handled. We exchanged very interesting views and at the same time agreed that we shall continue this contact, discussion and dialogue. I have been informed that he will come to Cyprus at some point and it will be a great pleasure to welcome him this time at the AKEL offices.