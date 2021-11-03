Statements by General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou during his visit to the Maronite village of Kormakitis in the occupied area.

AKEL is here this year too to celebrate Ayios Georgios together with the Maronite community, just as AKEL was at Ayios Georgios Exorinos in Famagusta last Sunday to honour Ayios Georgios together with the people of Varosha.

Our presence here has a double meaning. First of all, it is an expression of our support for the Maronite community, which is also going through its own ordeal, with the Maronite villages being occupied and the Maronites also waiting for the day when the solution of the Cyprus problem will liberate and reunite the country and the Maronite villages will be liberated.

Our presence here also has to do with the Cyprus problem. At a time of great pessimism due to the prevailing deadlock, Turkey’s behaviour and the lack of prospects for a resumption of the negotiations, however, we have come here – as we were here last Sunday in Famagusta and walked around the enclosed area of Famagusta – precisely to express our will to continue the effort to arrive at a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Only with a solution of the Cyprus problem will we be able to vindicate our homeland and at the same time secure the present and future of our people – Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latins in this land.

Cyprus is too small to be semi-occupied and partitioned and big enough to embrace us all. We will continue the struggle, regardless of the pessimism and the conditions, so that we can solve the Cyprus problem.