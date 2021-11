St Panteleimon FC drop to 5th place in the Combined Counties league after losing 2-0 to the league leaders Hamworth Villa.

St Panteleimon FC have played 22 games and on 25 points and Hamworth Villa on top on 33 points after 13 games.

Hanworth Villa goals came in the 13th minute with an overhead kick from Mensah Williams. The second in the 77th minute from Tom Jelly.