The Kew Gardens Christmas lights are a spectacular must-see. The event is on until 9th January 2022, with admission between 4-10pm.

The Winter trail is illuminated for 2.6 km, which may take up to an hour to complete, but more if you stop at the food stalls and visit Santa along the way. It’s great for the kids, as there are rides such as a carousel, a small train circuit and some swings, not to mention the Helter Skelter slide.

Make sure you check out the sparkling tunnels of light, dancing waterside reflections, and trees drenched in jewel-like colour on your way to the panoramic Palm House light display.

The Fire Garden alone is worth the admission fee. Tickets will sell out fast as they are limited, so hurry and book for some of the best festive cheer in town.

Christmas at Kew – www.kew.org