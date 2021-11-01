Sir Stelios and the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation are delighted to support Glass Door Homeless Charity for the third year running.

Close to its UK headquarters at Thurloe Square, the Foundation donates £15,000 towards Glass Door’s Winter’s Night Shelter offering a large number of guests accommodation through churches across West and South West London and some hostel room accommodation as well as providing hot food to all in need.

Lucy Horitz (previously Abraham) CEO Glass Door Homeless Charity said “Thank you very much to Sir Stelios and to all the trustees for the generous donation. We feel so blessed to have committed donors like Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, who recognise the increasing importance of the work that we do at Glass Door. These are more challenging times than ever before for people with nowhere to sleep but the streets, as well as for us in providing the support they need. Your donation will help us to transform lives this winter.”

Based in London, Glass Door coordinates the UK’s largest network of open-access services for people affected by homelessness. During the Covid-19 pandemic, new services were launched to ensure people experiencing homelessness could safely stay in individual rooms and had access to food and support to move beyond homelessness. Before the pandemic, Glass Door ran emergency winter shelters in partnership with churches in West and South West London. Year-round, people find advice and support to end their homelessness through trained caseworkers based at partnering drop-in centres.

Their shelters save lives, and their support services help change lives. Their vision is a world where no one has to sleep on the streets of London.