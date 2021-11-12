Seven teenagers have been arrested in morning raids as part of an investigation into a drive-by shooting in east London where two boys were targeted.

Officers from the Met’s Trident team, who target gun and gang crime, led a reactive investigation into a shotgun discharge which took place in Chingford, Waltham Forest, on Monday, 13 September.

At about 21:30hrs, two 17-year-old boys were standing outside an address in Chingford when a stolen vehicle drove past them.

A suspect in the vehicle fired two shots from a shotgun, narrowly missing both victims who ducked for cover, before driving away.

An extensive investigation by the Trident team identified a number of suspects involved.

In today’s (Nov 11) early morning raids led by Territorial Support Group officers, seven male teenagers aged 16 to 18 were arrested in relation to the shooting. They have been taken to an east London police station where they remain in custody.

Officers also seized about £1,000 in cash.

Detective Inspector Iain Wallace from Trident, who led the investigation, said, “Our top priority is to tackle gun crime on the streets of London and we are committed to reducing the violence which is linked to drug supply.

“As well as our commitment to this, we also rely on our communities to help us and I would urge anyone with information about someone who may be carrying a weapon to contact police immediately whether in person or anonymously.”

Anyone with information about gun crime or violent crime is asked to call police on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.