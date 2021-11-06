Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

Serious questions raised about the Cyprus/Israel Defence Ministries agreement related to our national security

5 November 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The announcement of an agreement between the Defence Ministries of Cyprus and Israel for the surveillance of the “Green Line” raises serious questions related to our country’s national security.

Responsibilities such as the monitoring of the “Green Line” are at the core of state sovereignty and cannot be ceded to any third state. The fact that companies linked to the Israeli state and are active in the security and intelligence sector are involved in espionage cases has not gone unnoticed. Questions are also raised from the fact that the Office of the Personal Data Protection Commissioner, as she herself stated today in Parliament inflammable substances, was neither informed, nor asked to express an opinion on the content of the agreement, which, according to her, she should have been asked.

AKEL is registering the issue for discussion in the relevant Parliamentary Committee where the government will be called upon to provide answers to all the serious questions arising from this agreement.

