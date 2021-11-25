Two Russian women are missing from the home they were staying in coastal Larnaca since November 17 and police on Thursday called for the public’s assistance to trace them.

The two women whose photos were released are ALRAEESI KHAIAT, 43, and MARIIA GAZIBAGANDOVA, 33. Both are described as strong-built.

KHAIAT is 1.60 metres tall, with blonde long hair and brown eyes while GAZIBAGANDOVA is 1.70 metres tall with black log hair and black eyes.

Anyone with helpful information should contact Larnaca CID on 24-804060 or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460 or their nearest police station.

In Cyprus