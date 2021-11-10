Russian Ambassador in Nicosia Stanislav Osatchiy has reconfirmed his country position in favour of a Cyprus problem solution on the basis of relevant UN resolutions and for the immediate resumption of negotiations with the appointment of a UN special envoy on the Cyprus problem during a meeting he had with House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou, on Wednesday.

“During the meeting the historic ties and friendly relations connecting the two countries based on common religious and cultural traditions were underlined,” a House of Representatives press release says.

Demitriou, it adds, expressed her sincere thanks for Russia`s position of principles on the Cyprus problem.

She condemned the escalated Turkish provocations in Cyprus` Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the Turkish side`s efforts to create new faits accomplis, particularly in the fenced-off part of Famagusta, known as Varosha.

The House President, the press release notes, “underlined the Greek Cypriot side`s commitment to the goal of settling the Cyprus problem on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions.”

On his part, the Russian Ambassador “reconfirmed his country`s position for a Cyprus problem settlement on the basis of relevant UN resolutions and for the immediate resumption of negotiations with the appointment of a UN special envoy on the Cyprus problem.”



Demetriou highlighted the important role played by parliaments in shaping their countries strategies and expressed her wish to further enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation.

An exchange of views also took place on the pandemic`s course and the vaccination program of both countries, the press release concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.



Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.



On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.