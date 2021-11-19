The results of the confirmatory drilling in “Glafkos” gas field by the ExxonMobil-Qatar Petroleum joint venture must not be anticipated before February or March 2022, Cyprus Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister, Natasa Pilides said on Thursday, underlining that the drilling will move on unobstructed and any Turkish provocations will be addressed through diplomacy.

Replying to questions by journalists, in the framework of a press conference on the work of the Ministry in 2021, Pilides said that the ENI/TOTAL joint venture is expected to proceed with research activities during the first half of 2022, while at the beginning of the new year recommendations are expected by those bearing the licenses for “Aphrodite” gas field for possible synergies with Israel or Egypt with regard to the development of the gas field.

As regards “Glafkos” gas field in block 10, in which the research drilling has shown preliminary a quantity between 5 to 8 tcf of natural gas, Pilides said that “certainly we do not expect results before February to March 2022 as regards this quantity,” adding that the procedure will take two to three months.

Referring to the plans for the development of the gas field, Pilides said that “certainly depending on the quantity, there are various scenarios on the table which will be examined,” adding that the scenario for a terminal in Egypt is the predominant one, based on the quantities which have been discovered so far and which are expected on the basis of the preliminary estimations.

Asked about the Turkish reactions, the Energy Minister said that the provocations by Turkey against Cyprus are taking place for many years and added that all steps are being taken on this issue both by the President and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cyprus.

Pilides underlined that the drilling programme will proceed obstructed and any Turkish provocations will be addressed through diplomacy and the tools provided by international law.

Asked if the joint venture dealing with block 10 seems to be affected by the Turkish reactions, she noted that preparations are at their final stages, and that technical specifications and plans, as well as the arrival of the staff who will work there are being prepared in great detail. “I consider that there is no issue for the drilling to be postponed,” Pilides said.

As regards “Aphrodite” gas field, she said that she met with those licensed for this field and that they are proceeding with a study for the financial and technical data which they have inherited by the previous lincence holder (Noble Energy).

Pilides noted that during the first months of 2022 they are expecting to have concrete recommendations by the company as regards whether there could be some synergies with developments taking place either in Israel or Egypt, so that the development of the gas field will proceed rapidly.

Referring to discussions with the ENI/TOTAL joint venture for a new drilling in block 6, the Energy Minister said that there are plans certainly for the first half of 2022 and possibly the first three months of 2022, which we consider that will proceed normally as regards this block.