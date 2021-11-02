Residents are invited to join Islington Council in commemorating the service of the Armed Forces and those who lost their lives in war.

Remembrance Day, which falls on Sunday 14 November this year, will be marked in Islington by a parade and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Service units and veterans will gather from 9:30am on Highbury Fields, before marching down Upper Street. They will be joined at the Town Hall by the Mayor of Islington Cllr Troy Gallagher, councillors, emergency services, religious leaders and other civilians. The parade will then continue down to Islington Green, where an inter-faith service will begin at 10:40am.

The service will feature a two-minute silence, readings, prayers and military bugle calls, as well as an opportunity for service units, veterans and others to lay their wreaths at the war memorial on Islington Green.

Members of the public are also invited to attend two other Remembrance Day events in the afternoon:

Spa Green Garden, Finsbury – Remembrance Day Service at 12noon. Residents are invited to assemble near the war memorial, near the corner of Roseberry Avenue and Gloucester Way.

Manor Gardens, N7 ­– Remembrance Day Community Event in the Royal Northern Gardens, Manor Gardens, at 1.30pm.

Cllr Troy Gallagher, Mayor of Islington, said: “Remembrance Day marks the end of the First World War, a brutal conflict that changed the face of British history forever. Now, we use that day to come together in gratitude for our fantastic veterans and Armed Forces community.

“We also pay tribute to both military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in war, as well as their families, and members of vital emergency support services.

“I would like to invite all Islington residents to join us at one of our memorial events. I will be proud to lay a wreath at the service to show my respects.”

Cllr Gary Poole, Islington Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “The people of Islington usually demonstrate how important Remembrance Day is to them by attending our events in great numbers every year. Sadly, last year we weren’t able to do that, as the Covid-19 pandemic prevented us from gathering in large groups, which will make this year’s proceedings especially poignant.

“I encourage residents to come together again to pay thanks to the thousands of servicemen and women who died for our freedom.”

The Mayor is supporting the British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, which raises money to help support serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces community and their families. Poppies can be purchased from reception at the Town Hall and the council’s customer contact centre at 222 Upper Street.