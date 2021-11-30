Over 900 people remain missing since Turkey illegally invaded and occupied Cyprus in 1974. The Committee of Missing Persons in Cyprus continues to search for the missing under the auspices of the United Nations. However, without the cooperation of Turkey for the effective investigation of the missing, this issue remains a humanitarian crisis, especially for those families who have never understood the fate of their loved ones.

In a mark of respect and remembrance, the Cypriot Youth in the UK (NEPOMAK UK), under the auspices of the Presidential Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus Mr Photis Photiou and the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, are hosting an event in commemoration of the Missing Persons of Cyprus on Saturday 4th December 2021 between 11am and 1pm.

The event will take place at the Greek Orthodox All Saints Church on Camden Street, NW1 0JA.

Following a brief church service and introductory speeches, guests will be invited to contribute to the decorating of a Christmas tree, with personalised decorations commemorating the missing.

We would be honoured to have your attendance at this event.

You can read more about the missing persons of Cyprus, via the website of the Organisation of Relatives of Missing Cypriots in the UK (ORMC UK) – http://www.ormc-uk.org/facts/