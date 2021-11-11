Eddie Howe says he is “proud and privileged” to be Newcastle United’s new boss.

The former AFC Bournemouth boss said he’d turned down other jobs but felt the Toon role was “right” for him.

Howe has been in the job two days and said the reception he’d received had been positive. Howe, speaking in front of the club’s new owners, said: “It feels fantastic to be head coach.

Eddie Howe seen with our Michael Yiakoumi said “It’s an incredible moment in my life.

“Judging by the reaction I’ve had it’s been a positive start.

“I’d like to thank everybody here.

“It felt right and it felt like a perfect fit.

“Yes I’ve had other options.

“I feel energised and ready to start work.”