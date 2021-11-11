President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will visit Spain next month at the invitation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.



The Spanish PM telephoned the President on Thursday and he extended an invitation to visit Spain which was accepted by Anastasiades. The visit will take place on 9 December, a written statement issued by Government Spokesman Marios Pelecanos said.



During the visit further strengthening relations between the two countries, issues on the EU agenda, as well as issues regarding peace, security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean, the migrant issue and other common challenges faced by the two countries, will be examined.



In view of Sachez’s visit to Turkey, Anastasiades informed him of the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue.



Sanchez and Anastasiades will also meet in Paris, on the sidelines of the International Conference on Libya held on Thursday.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.