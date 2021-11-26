Friday 26th November 2021
Cypriot football league
Ethnikos Achna 1 Olympiakos 0
Saturday 27th November 2021
Premier League
Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0
Liverpool 4 Southampton 0
Norwich 0 Wolves 0
Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 2
Brighton v Everton
League Two
Northampton 1 Leyton Orient 0
National League
Woking 0 Barnet 2
Spartan South Midlands League
Flackwell Heath 1 New Salamis 2
Combined Counties League
St Panteleimon 1 Edgware Town 1
Cypriot football League
Aris 0 Paphos 0
Paeek 1 Doxa 2
Sunday 28th November 2021
Premier League
Brentford v Everton
Manchester City v West Ham
Chelsea v Manchester United
KOPA League
Panathinaikos v Olympia 12.00pm Enfield playing fields EN1 4LP
Omonia Youth v Omonia 12.00pm Enfield Grammar School EN2 0AA
LFA Sunday Trophy 3rd round
Lea FC v Apoel
Cypriot football League
AEL v AEK
Monday 29th November 2021
Cypriot football league
Anorthosis v Apollon
Apoel v Omonia
