Fixtures
Friday, 5 November
Premier League
Southampton v Aston Villa 8:00 PM Sky Sports
Cyprus Football League
Apollon v Doxa
Paeek v Olympiakos
Saturday, 6 November
Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City 12:30 PM Sky Sports
Brentford v Norwich City 3:00 PM
Chelsea v Burnley 3:00 PM
Crystal Palace v Wolves 3:00 PM
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United 5:30 PM BT Sport
FA Cup First Round
Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United 3pm
Isthmian Premier
Haringey Borough v Margate 3pm White Hart Lane, London N17
7PJ
Spartan South Midlands League
Dunstable v New Salamis
Combined Counties Premier
St Panteleimon v Hanworth Villa 3pm Enfield FC, Donkey Lane,
Enfield, EN1 3PL
Cyprus Football League
Apoel v AEL
Aris v AEK
Sunday, 7 November
Premier League
Arsenal v Watford 2:00 PM Sky Sports
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur 2:00 PM
Leeds United v Leicester City 2:00 PM
West Ham United v Liverpool 4:30 PM Sky Sports
KOPA League
Komi Kebir v Apoel 10.00am Southgate School, Barnet EN4 0BL
Omonia v Pantel 11.30am Edmonton School, Enfield, EN1 1HQ
Nissi FC v Panathinaikos 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields, Great
Cambridge Road, EN1 3SD
Omonia Youth v Olympia 12.00 pm Enfield Grammar Parsonage
Lane, Enfield, EN1 3EX
Cyprus Football League
Anorthosis v Pafos
Ethnikos Achna v Omonia
Premier and community and local football fixtures
Fixtures