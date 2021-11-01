Kazaiah Sterling scored twice from close range as Potters Bar Town overcame Haringey Borough 2-0 in the FA Trophy 3rd Qualifying Round at the LA Construction Stadium.

Samson Esan almost gave Potters Bar the lead in the 19th minute, pulling his finish inches wide after a fantastic ball over the defence from Aryan Tajbakhsh.

The Scholars did take the lead on the half hour mark as Sterling smashed the ball into the roof of the net following some great work from Devonte Aransibia.

Hafed Al Droubi produced a magnificent save to push Andronicos Georgiou’s wicked strike wide of the post just minutes after the restart.

Sterling then tapped into an open net after a driving run from Esan to cement Potters Bar’s victory.

Tiernan Parker was forced to make a smart save in the opening minutes to deny Esan from giving the home side the advantage.

Tajbakhsh threaded a perfectly weighted ball through to Esan who curled the ball just wide inside 20 minutes.

Sterling powered the ball past Parker to put the Scholars 1-0 up in the 29th minute, finishing off a scintillating move.

Georgiou produced a cracking effort from the best part of 30 yards out, but Al Droubi responded with a huge save at the start of the second half.

Jorge Djassi-Sambu climbed highest in the box five minutes later and forced another fingertip save from Al Droubi.

Sterling secured the win with a simple finish in the 64th minute after another swift counter from the hosts.

Ben Ward Cochrane forced Parker into making a great near post save in the closing minutes as Potters Bar ended the game on the front foot, settling for a 2-0 victory.