On 11 November 1918, the Armistice was signed, signalling the end of World War One. Over a century on, as with the rest of the country, the many teams of Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Spector, Constant & Williams, Vas Barbers and V Jewellers all observed a minute’s silence on Remembrance Sunday before their matches.

There was a packed fixture schedule including an the Under 14 Derby. First up is Myri Demetriou and Kyri Eleftheriou’s Under 13 White who came away with all three points thanks to a 3-0 win.

Playing against a good footballing side on a boggy pitch the match was always going to be a tough examination for the boys, but every single one of them was superb. In a very even first half the Under 13 White went into half time 1-0 up after great interplay between Charlie and Andre who finished decisively when put through against the goalkeeper. In the second half the boys upped their levels, pressed the ball better and winning most second balls before doing their best to play quick football using the width of pitch. After a few missed chances the Under 13 White got their second goal thanks to a neat left foot finish from Leo and soon after the game was over as a contest thanks to Andre’s great header from Andre from a lovely corner delivered by Andrew. The defence and goalkeeper were really solid as they showed lots of confidence and composure on the ball and this was rewarded with a well-deserved clean sheet. Special mention to Kleanthis who played superbly in an unfamiliar left back role, and Pavlo who dealt with a quick tricky opponent at right back in what was a very satisfying performance all round. Goals were scored by Andre (2) and Leo. Man of the Match was given to Pavlo and Kleanthis

Mario Yiasemi’s Under 15 Gold progressed to the next round of the Challenge Cup thanks to a 4-2 win. After taking an early lead, the boys had so many chances to extend their lead but profligate finishing saw them go into half time level after conceding a penalty. The second half started the same with the many missed chances but with 20 minutes and Under 15 Gold went behind. From then on, the boys pressed so much better in the opposition half and finally got an equaliser to make it 2-2 and then managed to get a further two goals win. Goals were scored by Angelos (2), Dhiren and Muzzammil. Man of the Match was Omar.

Alex Christofi and Serkan Nihat’s Under 15 White won an entertaining match 5-3. Playing against a team that predominantly used the long ball as their tactic, the boys found it really difficult to play their normal style and went into half time 2-1 down. Having changed tactics and told to use their wingers more, the game opened up, they dominated possession and saw them come from behind to score four second half goals to take all three points. A special mention for goalkeeper Christos who scored direct from a goal kick. Other scorers were Junior (2), Kaya and Yullian.

Kerem Denizer and Paul Pavlou’s Under 12s also proved to be a fantastic learning experience for all. After a slow start, the girls found themselves 3-0 down at half time with confidence naturally hindered. The girls and the coaches reflected on the first half with the girls asked what they thought they could do better. The whole team acknowledged that they had come into the game underestimating their opponents and recognised the need for a higher press and working together as unit; attacking together and defending together.

With this in mind, the Under 14 Girls came out for the second half like a new team and scored two well-earned goals within the first 10 minutes. Even after the opponents slotted in a fourth to make it 4-2, they didn’t stop, they kept battling and scored two further goals to equalise. Final score was 4-4. After the match Sophia said: “Words cannot describe how incredibly proud we are of the resilience and perseverance the girls demonstrated. They were brilliant.” Goals were scored by Player of the Match Mea B who got a hat trick and Gina.

Chris Gregoriou’s Men’s Team, who afre sponsored by Crown Mobile Tyres and The Master Locksmith were in Middlesex Cup action and had to endure penalty shoot-out agony. They did themselves no favours going down to an early goal caused by sloppy play but they managed to themselves back into the game quite quickly with a penalty kick converted by Nick Gregoriou. However, continued lapses in concentration and giving the ball away saw them get hit on the counter attack and were soon 4-1 down. Another penalty was again converted by Nick Gregoriou taking the game into half time 4-2 down. A few adjustments and some harsh words got the team going and they took control of the match with thanks to plenty of possession. Chances were created and a wonderful long-range effort by Andreas Kyprianou found the top corner and a fine shot into the bottom corner from Nick Xenophontos made the score 4-4 and we moved straight to penalties at full time. The Men’s Team scored their first four penalties but unfortunately to miss the last to lose the shoot-out 5-4.

Should you feel enthused and want to know more about Omonia Youth FC, you can contact the club at [email protected], via the contact page on the club’s website www.omoniayouthfc.com as well as following the club on twitter @OmoniaYouthFC and Instagram @omoniayouthfc1994.