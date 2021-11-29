A particularly eventful weekend in the Super League saw Olympiakos and AEK score dramatic late winners, and the Thessaloniki derby marred by fan action.Third-placed PAOK is now 10 points off the pace, having just one more point than OFI that saw off visiting Ionikos 2-1.

Panathinaikos had Federico Macheda score a second-half brace to move up to fifth with a 2-0 home result against Panetolikos.

In other games, Asteras Tripolis thrashed bottom team Atromitos 6-2 and Apollon drew 0-0 at home with Lamia.

The match between Olympiakos and Volos in Piraeus on Sunday was goalless until the 85th minute, but it finished 2-1 in the Reds’ favor, who had Youssef El-Arabi open the score from the penalty spot and Mathieu Valbuena net the winner directly from a freekick in injury time. Tom van Weert had equalized for Volos.

AEK also won 2-1, only it beat PAS Giannina on the road, to stay within six points from leader Olympiakos. Rodrigo Eramuspe put PAS in front, Nordin Amrabat equalized within minutes, but AEK had to wait till the 90th minute to grab the winner with Yevhen Shakhov.

Aris triumphed at the Thessaloniki derby, beating PAOK 1-0 away through a Daniel Mancini first-half strike. The match was stopped on the 92nd minute for more than half an hour when frustrated PAOK fans hurled flares, ripped-up seats and other missiles onto the pitch, leading to a likely stadium ban.

Ekathimerini