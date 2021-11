The man is described as white, thought to be aged around 30 years, of medium build, wearing a red hooded top, matching track suit bottoms and a dark grey or brown flat cap.

Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 481 of 12/11/2021.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.