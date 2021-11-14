Officers investigating an incident of aggressive and violent behaviour at Aldgate East Underground Station are today releasing images in connection. The incident happened on Friday 12 November 2021, at around 7pm. Officers believe that the man shown in the images may have information that can assist them with their investigation and would urge the man shown, or any members of the public who recognise him, to contact them. It is understood he was travelling with three children, one of which was in a pushchair.

The man is described as white, thought to be aged around 30 years, of medium build, wearing a red hooded top, matching track suit bottoms and a dark grey or brown flat cap.

Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 481 of 12/11/2021.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.