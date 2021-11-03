Mobilisation against price hikes and profiteering

With the demand that immediate and substantive measures must be taken to protect and support workers and society at large, the General Council of the Pancyprian Federation of Labour (PEO) has decided to organize a series of mobilizations against the ongoing price hikes and high cost of living in all cities on Saturday 13 November 2021.

Nicosia: Gathering at 10:30 a.m. at the opening of Ledra Street, speeches by Pambis Kyritsis, General Secretary of PEO and Stefanos Stefanou, General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL and march through commercial streets.

Limassol: Gathering at 10:30 a.m. at the PEO building, march through the commercial streets of the city, ending at the District Administration building.

Larnaca – Famagusta: Gathering at ALKIS Square at 10:00 a.m. and march through commercial streets, ending at Finikoudes Square

Pafos: Gathering at 10:00 a.m. at the PEO building, march through the commercial streets, ending at the area opposite the District administration offices.

In recent months, workers, vulnerable groups, pensioners and Cypriot consumers have been experiencing a tsunami of continuous and chain-reaction increases in the price of essential consumer goods.

This situation has made working people’s position even more difficult, given that the already costly bill they have been bearing due to the economic crisis since 2013, the additional problems caused by the reduction of people’s incomes as a result of the pandemic, have now complemented the severe erosion and curbing of their incomes from the increases being recorded in essential goods and fuel.

Working people and consumers are paying for the weaknesses, ineptitude and indifference of the government. This cannot continue, society can no longer bear this burden and society cannot suffer any more cuts in incomes.

We demand:

– Full restoration of the Cost of Living Allowance as a mechanism for restoring the market value of working people’s wages.

– Reduction of VAT on electricity and other basic necessities.

– Increase in welfare benefits to offset the increased and high cost of living.

– Use of the mechanism of imposing a cap on essential goods to offer protection against price hikes.

– Reactivation of the Cyprus Grain Commission by the state to create the necessary strategic reserves and stocks of grain.