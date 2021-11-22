New Salamis youth is thriving on the back of their senior team success.New Salamis Youth now have five teams and looking to more teams being created next season with their future looking good.

The senior team itself is playing at a higher level in the National League system and have reached the FA Vase third round and are within reach of a FA Vase Wembley Cup Final.

By building a youth system New Salamis have given youngsters the opportunity to play football and join a feeder system to provide players to play for the senior team and a high level of football.

At the moment New Salamis Youth have a U7 team, U8 team U12 team and two U16 teams that all play in the Watford Friendly League.

For more information visit www.newsalamisfcuk.com