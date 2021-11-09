Enfield Council has installed a parklet seating area on the footway on Chase Side, as part of wider effort to encourage sustainable transport and protect the environment.

Enfield Council’s Healthy Streets team and Town Centre Development team created the parklet outside 56/58 Chase Side in Southgate which will serve businesses by creating space for people to rest and relax while shopping or dining in the local area.

The parklet provides a public space that encourages encourage social interaction and promotes walking and cycling. They aim to revive retail areas by engaging the local community and supporting the local economy.

“On my very first visit to the finished parklet I was amazed by the amount of passers-by who told me how wonderful it is to have the parklet on Chase Side. It creates a new and vibrant public space in the centre of the Southgate community for people to meet and will support local businesses.

Cllr Ian Barnes, Deputy Leader of Enfield Council, said: “I hope that residents will take the chance to walk or cycle into the town so they can shop locally if they are able, lock their bike up at the parklet, and do their bit to fight climate change.”

Parklets are made from hardwood or steel, and include features like plants and greening, cycle parking, seating and tables. The Southgate parklet is wheelchair accessible, with interactive features to engage the visually impaired and hard of hearing.

The timing of the installation coincides with the post-COVID-19 re-opening of town centres in the borough; and compliments the support the Council has provided to local businesses during the pandemic.

The Council’s objective is to support local businesses, increase footfall, promote sustainability and enhance the five priority town centres in the borough by introducing more green, welcoming spaces.

The parklet is just one of many initiatives to be launched in the area. The Southgate Task Force has been established with the support of local volunteers, and will focus on making the town centre cleaner, safer and greener.

Dionne John from The Southgate Task Force said: “The new parklet increases the green space in Southgate and is a great place for the community to connect with each other.”

Information from other trials suggest that the delivery of a parklet boosts trade to local businesses such as coffee shops, cafes and restaurants by 30%, by attracting people to the area by creating a seating and social setting.

Parklets are becoming popular around London and the world as they provide a space for people to stop and rest while visiting an area, somewhere to have lunch or meet a neighbour, combined with plants or trees for shade and to make the space more inviting to spend time.

For further information and to make suggestions for future locations for parklets in the borough, visit: https://letstalk.enfield.gov.uk/parklets