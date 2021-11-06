Hertfordshire County Council has set out an ambitious vision to improve bus services across the county.

In response to the National Bus strategy, the county council has published its own Bus Service Improvement Plan.

The plan outlines the county council’s vision and what needs to happen to achieve this and forms a key element of the authority’s bid for a huge £84 million of additional funding.

A county-wide review and passenger survey conducted over the summer of 2021 identified a number of key areas for improvement, such as greater bus frequencies, simpler fares and ticketing, more real time information, and transport that gets you to places you need to go.

Further work will be conducted over the coming months to develop ideas in key areas, such as rail/bus integration, decarbonising the bus fleet and improving accessibility across the bus network.

The council has fully embraced the national bus agenda being the first local authority to introduce an Enhanced Partnership in 2020 and ensuring greater collaboration with local bus operators. In September 2021 it introduced HertsLynx, a demand responsive service in North and East Hertfordshire, following a successful bid to the Rural Mobility Fund that secured over £1 million in funding. Overnight, HertsLynx gave access to high quality public transport for residents in some villages who may not have had a regular bus service for several years.

To find out more visit Hertfordshire County Council Bus Service Improvement Plan

Phil Bibby, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, Hertfordshire County Council, said: ‘’It is the county council’s central ambition to ensure we are a cleaner, greener county of opportunity and public transport is at the heart of that ambition. ‘’Buses in Hertfordshire help our residents get to work, education, social and leisure activities. It is now more vital than ever to ensure we have a strong bus network, focused on the passenger, that is reliable and efficient.’’