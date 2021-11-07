The United Nations is trying to get new Special Representative and Head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Colin Stewart on the ground as soon as it can, said Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Ferhan Haq.

Answering questions at the UN regarding the appointment of Stewart, who will also perform the role of Deputy to the Secretary-General`s Special Adviser on Cyprus, Haq said he succeeds Elizabeth Spehar of Canada “to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her strong leadership and dedication over the course of her tenure”.

Asked when Stewart will take over, Haq said “it would be a while longer, but we expect, we are trying to get him on the ground as soon as we can”, adding that the UN diplomat, in his previous jobs “has been willing to speak to the press.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under UN auspices to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.