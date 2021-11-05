The natures inspirations an exhibition of paintings by UK Cypriot Mary Mouskas was a tremendous very well attended and about 200 people were there.

The opening of the exhibition was by the First Lady, Mrs Andri Anastasiades. She made a speech talking about how she admired Mary’s resilience and her courage.

George Mouskas, Mary’s husband spoke about the exhibition and Mary and how hard it is for her to live with Parkinson’s but she gets through it by perseverance.

Mary’s daughter Elli also spoke very eloquently about her mother and what an example she is to all Parkinson’s sufferers.

Mary was also interviewed by RIK and a 12 minute tribute will be shown on “Kypri tou Kosmou” about middle of November.

The VIP’s attending were Mr Averof Neophytou, leader of Disy, the commerce and energy minister, Ms Natasa Pilides, the shipping minister, Mr Vasilis Demetriades, Mrs Dora Savides who represented her husband the attorney general, and the mayor of Limassol, Mr Nicos Nicolaides was represented by his wife.

The purpose of the exhibition was twofold. One to raise money for Parkinson’s charities, and secondly to raise awareness here in Cyprus about this illness. Also the event wanted to highlight the difficulty of obtaining medication here in Cyprus. This is something that she will now follow up on with the ministry of health.

The net amount raised at the event is about €33,000 but that excludes donations that are still coming in.