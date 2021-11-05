The natures inspirations an exhibition of paintings by UK Cypriot Mary Mouskas was a tremendous very well attended and about 200 people were there.
The opening of the exhibition was by the First Lady, Mrs Andri Anastasiades. She made a speech talking about how she admired Mary’s resilience and her courage.
George Mouskas, Mary’s husband spoke about the exhibition and Mary and how hard it is for her to live with Parkinson’s but she gets through it by perseverance.
Mary’s daughter Elli also spoke very eloquently about her mother and what an example she is to all Parkinson’s sufferers.
Mary was also interviewed by RIK and a 12 minute tribute will be shown on “Kypri tou Kosmou” about middle of November.
The VIP’s attending were Mr Averof Neophytou, leader of Disy, the commerce and energy minister, Ms Natasa Pilides, the shipping minister, Mr Vasilis Demetriades, Mrs Dora Savides who represented her husband the attorney general, and the mayor of Limassol, Mr Nicos Nicolaides was represented by his wife.
The purpose of the exhibition was twofold. One to raise money for Parkinson’s charities, and secondly to raise awareness here in Cyprus about this illness. Also the event wanted to highlight the difficulty of obtaining medication here in Cyprus. This is something that she will now follow up on with the ministry of health.
The net amount raised at the event is about €33,000 but that excludes donations that are still coming in.
Mary Mouskas was born in London her parents from Vavla and Kato Drys she is married with three children she attended South Hampstead High School and London School of Economics. Mary Mouskas was Justice of the Peace at Barnet Magistrates Court and the Chair of Cancer Research UK Totteridge Society.
A message from Mary Mouskas
I have named this exhibition ‘Nature’s inspirations‘ because I have been inspired by the abundance of beauty and richness in nature to attempt to paint my interpretation of what I see and feel. This has been greatly therapeutic for me as a Parkinson’s sufferer.
Parkinson’s is a progressive, degenerative neurological disorder, for which there is no cure, as yet. There are around 6 million sufferers worldwide and over 2,000 in Cyprus (1 in 400!). Symptoms vary between one person and the next, some being very visible such as uncontrollable tremors, loss of balance, poor posture, lack of movement and coordination and speech problems and some being invisible, such as depression and sheer lack of motivation.
I have had Parkinson’s for 15 years now and am managing to keep it under control with medication and a positive outlook and mindset. This is mainly due to the unconditional love, patience and tolerance that I constantly receive from my wonderful, devoted and caring husband George, my children, grandchildren and sisters. (Not to mention extended family and friends!)
In recent years, I have discovered art as a form of expression and escape which has also helped me immensely in keeping calm, happy and positive.
I have already given away several creations to family and friends, but the entire proceeds for these paintings today will be donated to and divided equally between two charities: The Cyprus Parkinson’s Disease Association and ‘Funding the Cure’ for Parkinson’s U.K.
I would like to thank Nick Aristou for initially suggesting that I hold an exhibition and immediately offering the venue. I am also very grateful to the Four Season’s management and staff who have been very kind, helpful and accommodating.
My sincere thanks and appreciation go out to Andri Anastasiades for officially opening the exhibition.
Finally, I would like to thank Helene Black who for the past 3 Years has been my ongoing source of encouragement and inspiration.
Mary Mouskas
The event was supported by the Mouskas Foundation