A multinational exercise, dubbed “Nemesis 2021”, took place on Wednesday in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus.



Aeronautical units and personnel from Cyprus, Greece, France, the UK, the USA, Israel, Italy and Egypt, as well as of 6 private companies participated in the exercise, an announcement by the Larnaca Joint Rescue Coordination Center says.

Minister of Defence Charalambos Petrides, Minister of Transport Yiannis Karousos and Minister of Energy Natasa Pilides, along with Ambassadors and Defence Attachès from the participating countries watched part of the exercise from JRCC premises, together with representatives from ExxonMobil, Total, ENI and Noble, all companies operating in Cyprus’ EEZ.



The multinational exercise “Nemesis 2021” is conducted for the 8th consecutive year, as a part of the preparation of those involved in the energy program of the Republic of Cyprus.



JRCC coordinated the exercise, in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the National Guard, the Cyprus Police and the Department of Fisheries.

The exercise included counter-terrorism scenarios on a hydrocarbon platform, boarding operations on suspicious boats, ship firefighting, air-evacuation of trapped and injured persons, mass rescue operation as a result of the abandonment of the platform, as well as anti-pollution operations.