The Met has this week launched a job scheme to help young people at risk of long-term unemployment, in collaboration with the Department for Work and Pensions.

Fifteen diverse young Londoners aged 18 to 26 were welcomed to the Met at an event held at the iconic New Scotland Yard on Wednesday, 17 November.

It’s the first time the Met will run the Government-funded Kickstart Scheme, which aims to help young people who are currently out of work, claiming universal credit, and who are deemed at risk of long-term unemployment.

The Met has created short-term jobs especially for the scheme, and the roles have been recommended to prospective candidates when attending Jobcentre Plus appointments.

The Met has also partnered with the Prince’s Trust to offer the temporary employees comprehensive support including mentoring, CV workshops and interview training, so they develop the skills and confidence to go on and obtain permanent employment afterwards.

The Met’s Chief of Corporate Services, Robin Wilkinson, said: “We’ve launched the Kickstart Scheme because we value young Londoners and recognise every individual’s potential to achieve great things when given the right opportunities and guidance.

“We want these young people to finish their time with us having gained the practical skills and confidence to pursue their career goals and ultimately shape their lives – and the Capital – for the better.

“It’s an added bonus for the Met that while these young people are with us we will benefit from their creativity and hear their views on policing. I will be delighted if some of them finish with aspirations of joining the Met permanently.”

There is a wide and interesting range of permanent police staff and police officer jobs available in the Met, and even opportunities for those who would like to help keep London safe in a volunteer capacity. More information is available on our website.

At today’s induction at the Met’s headquarters, the Met’s newest workers spoke with police officers and staff from teams across the Met, including the Murder Investigation Teams, Directorate of Professional Standards and Human Resources. They also heard from Commander Treena Fleming and Chief of Corporate Services, Robin Wilkinson.

The new joiners have been placed in six-month roles with Forensic Services, Fleet Services and in a range of administrative roles based at Peckham Police Station, Kilburn Police Station and buildings across the Met.

One of the new starters already has his sights set on a permanent career in policing. Jack Wheeler, 24, from Greenwich, will spend the next six months as an administrator working at police stations across Southwark. He said: “I applied for the role because I’m already a Special Constable in the Met and I wanted to have a completely different role, to gain experience and learn about other areas of policing. I would like long-term employment with the Met and potentially to go into different departments.”

In six months’ time, the achievements of the up-skilled young people will be recognised at a celebration event, before they embark on the next chapter of their career.

+ The government Kickstart Scheme is a £2 billion fund to create hundreds of thousands of high quality 6-month jobs aimed at those aged 16 to 24 who are on Universal Credit and are deemed to be at risk of long-term unemployment.

Funding available for each job covers 100 per cent of the relevant National Minimum Wage/ National Living Wage for 25 hours a week, plus the associated employer National Insurance contributions and employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions.